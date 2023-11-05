Raiders-Giants inactives: Linebacker Robert Spillane is playing

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a much-needed boost on defense as linebacker Robert Spillane is active and will play against the New York Giants on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium (kickoff is 1:25 p.m.).

Spillane was the only Raiders’ player listed as questionable on the injury report Friday. he had a hand injury, but he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after not working Wednesday, which was a good sign.

The Raiders, in the first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and the former linebackers coach, need Spillane, because they are banged up at linebacker.

Starting linebacker Divine Deablo was ruled out Friday with an ankle game. It’s the second straight game he is missing. Pierce indicated Friday that Deablo is making some progress.

Luke Masterson, who replaced Deablo at Detroit on Monday night, is also out against the Giants with a concussion. Newly signed Jaylon Smith and rookie Amari Burney could play more Sunday.

Fullback Jakob Johnson is also out with a concussion and right tackle Thayer Munford is out with a neck issue.

Here are the Raiders’ other inactive players:

Meanwhile, in no surprise, Pierce said Friday that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the backup quarterback to rookie Aidan O’Connell, who is replacing Garoppolo as the starting quarterback. Brian Hoyer will remain the emergency No. 3 quarterback.