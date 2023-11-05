Raiders-Giants recap: What they’re saying; Raiders, Antonio Pierce make strong statement

There’s a lot more than what can be seen on the surface regarding the Las Vegas Raiders' dominant 30-6 Week 9 win over the New York Giants.

The Raiders were coming off of a brutal loss on Monday Night Football where they looked hopeless and like the season was over before we had even reached the halfway point. Then, the front office was inactive at the trade deadline, further signaling that the regime was packing it in for the rest of the year.

All of that led to owner Mark Davis finally firing head coach Josh McDaniels, and then Davis appointing Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach which clearly ignited a fire in the team.

Las Vegas came out of the gates firing as the defense forced a three and out on the opening possession and the offense drove right down the field for a touchdown the first time they touched the ball. From there, the Raiders never really looked back as they held the lead for all four quarters and never trailed.

Pierce made a strong statement as this was not only the fewest points the defense has allowed this season, but it was also the first time the offense scored more than 20 points, let alone 30.

The Silver and Black can certainly hold their heads high at 4-5 with a chance to get back to .500 next Sunday against the New York Jets, as this week’s highlights from X/Twitter and the post-game press conferences have a much different tune than before.

Pierce gives a quick recap of the win.

The locker room was certainly different this week...

#Raiders have celebratory cigars in the postgame locker room

It's a little smoky in Allegiant. #Raiders pulled out victory cigars.

Aidan O’Connell had a nice outing, going 16-25 for 209 with no turnovers and a nice 50-yard bomb to fellow rookie Tre Tucker.

Pierce on the aggressive play-calling late in first half. “That’s our mindset. Hit that deep one to Tre. He can run-run and he was run-running on that one.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 6, 2023

Raiders got back to their L.A. roots this week.

The team looks like they’re finally having fun.

Pierce and the boys certainly showed out.

Pierce addresses the team.

Maxx Crosby and the team really were feeling themselves after the win.

You know the vibes.

As is tradition, the victory plunge!