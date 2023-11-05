Raiders are 2.5-point underdogs Week 10 vs. the New York Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-5 after dominating the New York Giants in Antonio Pierce's head coaching debut. The 30-6 win is the Raiders' biggest win of the season since beating the Houston Texans last season.

Raiders were strong on offense, rushing over 100 yards for the first time this season. The defense created two turnovers and collected eight sacks, with Crosby leading. Next week, the New York Jets are coming into town as the Raiders attempt to return to 500.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 10 action, with the Raiders opening as 2.5-point underdogs at home against the New York Jets next Sunday with an O/U of 36.5.

Week 10 has multiple teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Dallas Cowboys as 15.5-point favorites over the New York Giants.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Jets

Moneyline: Raiders +110, Jets-130

Opening point spread: -2.5

Opening point total: 36.5

