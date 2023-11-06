Share All sharing options for: Raiders Week 10 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against New York Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders play their 10th game Sunday night at home against the New York Giants. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 9 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Jets:

Record:

The Jets are 4-3 heading into a Monday night game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quick turnaround:

Short week. The Jets won’t have a lot of time to prepare for Raiders game.

No flex:

Many people (me included) were surprised that this game wasn’t flexed. First, the Jets lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 and then neither team has been very good (or exciting this season). But the league wants to cut down on flexing out games and here’s a big reason why this non-sexy matchup is staying in prime time: The Jets were been involved in three of the five highest rated games in the first eight weeks of the season.

Old friend reunion:

Former Raiders’ defensive tackle Solomon Thomas is a rotational player for New York. He had a decent season for the Silver and Black in 2021.

The Last meeting:

The Raiders won a miracle 31-28 game at New York in December, 2020 on an improbable long pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs. This will be the Jets’ first game in Las Vegas and the first team they will face the Raiders with Robert Saleh as their head coach.