Silver Minings: Week 9 AFC West roundup, Chiefs hold off Dolphins in Germany

Nothing will knock the Las Vegas Raiders down from the high of their big Week 9 win, but unfortunately, it didn’t impact the AFC West standings much. The Kansas City Chiefs began Sunday’s action with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, while the Los Angeles Chargers play tonight and the Denver Broncos were on a bye.

Kansas City Chiefs 21 Miami Dolphins 14

Key Stats:

QB Patrick Mahomes: 20/30, 185 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 6 rushes, 24 rushing yards, 1 lost fumble

RB Isiah Pacheco: 16 carries 66 yards

TE Travis Kelce: 3 catches, 14 yards

WR Rasee Rice: 2 catches, 17 yards, 2 TDs

LB Leo Chenal: 7 total tackles, 1 sack

CB Jaylen Watson: Jaylen Watson: 5 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Another game where the Chiefs were carried by their defense and the offense struggled. Kansas City was able to jump out to a 21-0 halftime lead, but they were blanked in the second half and Miami actually had more total yards. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been quite the same and the Chiefs don’t look like the clear favorites in the AFC despite holding the top seed heading into the second half of the season.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers play the New York Jets on Monday Night Football tonight.

Denver Broncos

Bye

AFC West Standings

Kansas City 7-2 Las Vegas 4-5 (3 GB) Los Angeles Chargers 3-4 (3 GB) Denver 3-5 (3.5 GB)

In other Raiders’ links: