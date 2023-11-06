Derek Carr watch Week 9: Carr helps give Saints division lead

This week’s Derek Carr and Darren Waller watch will be cut in half, and it will be for the next few weeks too, as Waller was placed on injured reserve ahead of his revenge game as the New York Giants took on the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. That played a factor in the Raiders’ big win over the Giants, and it was also a big day for the Raiders’ all-time passing leader as Carr and the Saints gained control of the NFC South.

Derek Carr

Stats: 25/34, 211 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Game result: 24-17, Saints win

Carr wasn’t anything spectacular in this game as his modest statline would suggest. He did manage to take care of the ball and connect with Chris Olave and Tayson Hill for a couple of touchdowns, but it was a modest performance from the quarterback. New Orleans’ defense was the bigger story as they created five turnovers, including intercepting three Tyson Bagent passes.

TD! Derek Carr to Chris Olave, Olave's second of the year.pic.twitter.com/CPZoyJkL9chttps://t.co/l9RGll5xlj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2023

NFC South Standings

New Orleans 5-4 Atlanta 4-5 (1 GB) Tampa Bay 3-5 (2 GB) Carolina 1-7 (3.5 GB)

As mentioned above, this was a huge win for Carr and the Saints. Atlanta’s and Tampa Bay’s losses give New Orleans a one- and two-game advantage, respectively, over their two division rivals. The Saints have a matchup against the Vikings next week before taking on the Falcons on the road. Meanwhile, the Falcons get the Cardinals this coming Sunday and the Bucs host the Titans.