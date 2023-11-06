Chargers-Jets MNF: Open thread and gambling picks

While the Las Vegas Raiders won’t be playing tonight on Monday Night Football, the Raiders do have a vested interest in the Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants. Los Angeles and Las Vegas are currently neck and neck in the AFC West standings and New York heads to the desert next week. So, this is an opportunity for Raider Nation to get some scouting in!

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. For my gambling folks, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines and prop bets for tonight’s matchup as the spread, total and moneylines are listed below.

Spread: LAC -3.5

O/U: 41

LAC ML: -185

NYJ ML: +154

For the injury report, wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, so he’ll be out for the Chargers. However, they will be getting wide receiver Jalen Guyton (knee) and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (knee) back, both of whom were on PUP to begin the year. Defensive end Morgan Fox (oblique), linebacker Eric Kendricks (ribs), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder) and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness) are all listed as questionable.

As for the Jets, offensive tackle Duane Brown (hip) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) have been ruled out. Meanwhile, defensive back Adrian Amos (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (knee) are questionable, though Lazard is “trending toward playing”, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Weather-wise, it should be a pretty calm evening as the temperature is forecasted to be 50 to 52 degrees with seven to eight MPH winds, per DraftKings Nation.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.