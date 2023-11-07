Raiders poll: What position will Las Vegas be in the 1st round of the NFL Draft?

We’re all thinking about it even though there is still so much time remaining in the 2023 NFL season.

But it won’t leave our minds. We can’t stop thinking about the 2024 NFL draft.

So, let’s talk it our a bit. We want to now what position are you leaning to in terms of the Las Vegas Raiders using their first-round pick on in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Raiders, who could have a top 10 or top half of the round draft choice, have a lot of needs. So, there are a lot of candidates.

Here’s some contenders in my opinion: Quarterback, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback, offensive line. And arguments can be made for other spots on this team that may be in another rebuild.

Yes, a lot will change between now and the NFL draft which is more than five months away and we will talk about this again, but, at the moment, where are you leaning?