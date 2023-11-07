Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo honored for military ties

It has been a rough first season for Jimmy Garoppolo as he has lost his starting job of Las Vegas Raiders and is likely going to be cut after signing as a free agent.

Off the field, Garoppolo has a strong reputation for being a quality person and he is being honored for that. The NFL has announced that Garoppolo is the Raiders’ nominee for the NFL’s ‘Salute to Service Award Presented by USAA’ honored. Every team has a nominee.

It’s the 13th year the award will be given. Finalists will be announced January and the winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show in the days before the Super Bowl.

Good luck to Garoppolo and congrats.

