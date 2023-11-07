Raiders coaching search: Does Antonio Pierce deserve full-time job?

Let’s face it; Antonio Pierce owns the Raider Nation these days.

First of all, he replaced Josh McDaniels and that bought him a lot of leeway just because he’s not McDaniels, who may go down one of the most hated (if not the most) figures in team history.

Then, Pierce earned big points in his passionate first press conference, saying he was “born” to be a Raiders coach.

Then, of course, the brash Pierce cemented his place in the heart of the fan base by leading the team to a 30-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

So, at the moment, Pierce can do no wrong.

So, what do you think? Should Pierce be the answer as the full-time head coach of the Raiders going into the 2024 season or should we hold off judgement until after the season.

I have a feeling we will be conducting this poll often in the next couple of months. So, at the moment, what do you think?