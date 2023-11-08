Silver Minings: Pressure is on Mark Davis

Dennis Allen is gone.

Reggie McKenzie is gone.

Jack Del Rio is gone.

Jon Gruden is gone.

Mike Mayock is gone.

Josh McDaniels is gone.

Dave Ziegler is gone.

Derek Carr is gone.

Yet, Mark Davis remains.

All of his scapegoats in his 12 years of ownership are no longer part of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sure, all of the people played a role in the Raiders’’ underwhelming ways, but as the ultimate decision maker and the first hiring all of these leadership positions, the responsibility falls on Davis, who tenure has offered this less-than-stellar results.

#Raiders ranks since start of Mark Davis' first full season as owner in 2012:

Win %: 28th

Point differential/game: 31st

Pts/game: 28th

Pts allowed/game: 32nd

Turnovers: 24th

Takeaways: 32nd

Turnover differential: 31st

Penalties: 32nd — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 2, 2023

So, as Davis prepares to hire the fifth head coach and fourth general manager of his relatively short tenure as owner, he must get these next hires right. This is his team and it’s his responsibility and ;perhaps Antonio Pierce will be the answer.

Getting rid of the dreadful McDaniels and Ziegler duo was the right move less than two years Davis (who owes the tandem millions) thought they were the package deal to success.

Now, as he prepares to make another hire, the team is now for Davis to turn the franchise around by finally making the right call and maybe it will be interim coach Antonio Pierce. Time for scapegoats are over for this franchise.

In other Raiders news: