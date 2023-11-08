Raiders rookie watch: Youngsters join Week 9 party

Let’s look at how the Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie class performed in a 30-6 Week 9 home win over the New York Giants on Sunday as they prepare for a home game against the New York Jets.

One of the team’s nine draft picks was inactive for the game. Monday’s rookie inactive player was defensive tackle, third-round pick Byron Young.

Tyree Wilson:

Wilson played 51 percent of the snaps, a season high. He came up with his second sack of the season and had season high four tackles (three assisted and one solo stop). The No. 7 overall draft pick is coming along nicely.

Michael Mayer:

He’s become a mainstay of the offense. He played 88 percent of the snaps against the Giants after playing a season-high 91 percent against Detroit the previous week. Mayer had two catches for 11 yards. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce praised the second-round pick from Notre Dame for his toughness. He can take a hit and he was nicely involved in the running game as a blocker Sunday.

Tre Tucker: highest-graded rookie WR in NFL Week 9 - 86.6 pic.twitter.com/DKux4E1zDc — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 7, 2023

Tre Tucker:

Tucker was on the field for 47 percent of the snaps, his second highest of the season. He caught a huge pass Sunday and finished with two catches for 52 yards and had one carry for four yards. It will be interesting if the new coaching leadership will try to exploit the Cincinnati product’s speed more down the stretch.

From NFL NextGen stats from @ZebraSports, #Raiders Tre Tucker reached a top speed of 21.17 mph on his 50-yard catch last week. That was 2nd fastest speed among ball carriers in Week 9 and 18th fastest on the season — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 8, 2023

Jakorian Bennett:

The early-season starter played 41 percent of the snaps Sunday after playing just three percent of the defensive snaps when he returned from an injury last week. He played one special teams snap, his first of the season. It seems, for now, the fourth-round pick from Maryland is a rotational player.

Aidan O’Connell:

The fourth-round pick from Purdue is the new starting quarterback and he did his job. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 209 yards. He ran the offense well and, most importantly, he did not commit a turnover after committing four turnovers in just over a full game’s worth of play earlier in the season. If he keeps that up, he will be fine and be in contention to be the starter of the future.

Chris Smith:

The fifth-round pick was active for the third game in a row and for the fourth time this season. He played 13 plays on special teams and none on defense. He had played 18 snaps on special teams in the three previous games. So, his role decreased some.

Amari Burney:

The sixth-round pick played for the second straight game because of injuries and he played 51 percent of the snaps after playing 45 percent last week. He has had six tackles in each game. He’s an interesting player, who may have a bigger role moving on.

Nesta Jade Silvera:

The seventh-round pick played for the second time this season (he also played in Week 4) and played 16 defensive snaps and had one tackle. Perhaps we will see more of him moving forward.

Conclusion:

It was a great overall day for the Raiders and the kids played a nice role.