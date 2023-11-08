Raiders Reacts Week 10: What is your confidence in the team’s direction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are riding high after their first blowout victory. Their 30-6 win over the New York Giants set the tone for what changes Pierce brought.

The offense and defense played complementary football for the first time this year. The offense scored 24 points in the first half, building a lead that defense would not give up. Aidan O'Connell displayed poise executing the offense, and the running game showed life after abysmal performances.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask your confidence in the team's direction. It rose to 76% this past week after being down to 2% in Week 8. Will it continue to grow? Leave your vote below and let us know how you feel.