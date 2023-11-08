Raiders-Jets injury report: Kolton Miller, Marcus Peters didn’t practice Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders were without four starters during practice as they began preparations for Sunday night’s home game against the New York Jets (kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT).

They are left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder, cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) and fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion).

Deablo has missed the past two games. Johnson was out in the Raiders’ 30-6 Week 9 win over the New York Giants. Miller and Peters both played in the game. Peters left in the fourth quarter and Miller’s injury wasn’t known until after the game.

Often, players miss a Wednesday practice then play during the weekend. Raiders’ interim coach Antonio Pierce indicated Monday that Peters may have been able to finish the game if it was closer, so that may be a good sign.

Tackle Thayer Munford (neck) and linebacker Luke Masterson (concussion) both didn’t play against the Giants. Masterson practiced fully and Munford was limited Wednesday, so that’s an indication, barring setbacks, they could play against the Jets.

Linebacker Robert Spillane practiced fully and he played against the Giants after breaking his hand, which required surgery, the previous Monday at Detroit.