Silver Minings: AJ Cole appreciation post

AJ Cole is a weapon.

And now is the perfect time to celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders’ brilliantly talented punter.

Lost in the hoopla of the Raiders’ fun 30-6 home win over the New York Giants to begin the Antonio Pierce coaching era was the fact that Cole set n NFL single-game record with a 63.6 per punt average. It was the highest average by any punter in any game in league history.

The Raiders have been blessed with legendary punter Ray Guy and Shane Lechler and Cole is brilliantly talented as well. The Raiders and this fan base are lucky to see to his magic each week.

