Raiders poll: Biggest villain in team history?

Who is the most disliked figure in team history?

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Josh McDaniels in his last game with the Raiders
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

What has been so striking about the Las Vegas Raiders’ recent dismissal of Josh McDaniels as head coach has been so much it’s been celebrated.

I can’t recall a coach being fired being so overwhelmingly celebrated. The removal of McDaniels has been an absolute hit inside the organization and inside the Raider Nation.

It got me thinking is McDaniels (who went 9-16 in less than two seasons in Las Vegas and routinely annoyed fans with his on-field decisions) the biggest villain in team history?

And, of course, they are plenty of candidates based on various reasons.

Here are our candidates:

  • Former players:

Randy Moss, Jamarcus Russell, Warren Sapp, Derek Carr, DeAngelo Hall.

  • Former coaches:

McDaniels, Lane Kiffin, Tom Cable, Mike Shanahan, Bill Callahan.

  • Former player who never actually, you known, played for the Raiders:

Antonio Brown.

Please vote and let us know your reasoning for your vote. Maybe your voice isn’t listed here. Let us know.

Poll

Who is the most disliked figure in Raiders’ history?

view results
  • 18%
    Antonio Brown
    (188 votes)
  • 42%
    Josh McDaniels
    (446 votes)
  • 2%
    Randy Moss
    (28 votes)
  • 2%
    Lane Kiffin
    (28 votes)
  • 0%
    Tom Cable
    (1 vote)
  • 7%
    Mike Shanahan
    (80 votes)
  • 0%
    DeAngelo Hall
    (3 votes)
  • 21%
    Jamarcus Russell
    (220 votes)
  • 3%
    Bill Callahan
    (32 votes)
  • 0%
    Derek Carr
    (8 votes)
  • 0%
    Warren Sapp
    (10 votes)
1044 votes total Vote Now

