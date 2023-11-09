Raiders poll: Biggest villain in team history?

What has been so striking about the Las Vegas Raiders’ recent dismissal of Josh McDaniels as head coach has been so much it’s been celebrated.

I can’t recall a coach being fired being so overwhelmingly celebrated. The removal of McDaniels has been an absolute hit inside the organization and inside the Raider Nation.

It got me thinking is McDaniels (who went 9-16 in less than two seasons in Las Vegas and routinely annoyed fans with his on-field decisions) the biggest villain in team history?

And, of course, they are plenty of candidates based on various reasons.

Here are our candidates:

Former players:

Randy Moss, Jamarcus Russell, Warren Sapp, Derek Carr, DeAngelo Hall.

Former coaches:

McDaniels, Lane Kiffin, Tom Cable, Mike Shanahan, Bill Callahan.

Former player who never actually, you known, played for the Raiders:

Antonio Brown.

Please vote and let us know your reasoning for your vote. Maybe your voice isn’t listed here. Let us know.