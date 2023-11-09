Submit your Week 10 mailbag questions!

This week was certainly less eventful than last week for the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Raiders do have plenty of momentum heading into their Week 10 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce appears to have lit a fire under the team as Las Vegas is coming off of its best performance of the season last Sunday.

However, the Jets are a better team than their cross-town rivals and present a difficult challenge for the Silver and Black with their eighth-ranked defense that allows 19.5 points per game. So fire away with any questions you have about the matchup or the Raiders in general.

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

If you don’t have a commenting account already, you’ll need to create one but the steps are pretty easy and it’s a seamless process. Also, we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.