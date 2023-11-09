Silver and Black Pride’s Week 10 Pick’em competition: Re-energized Raiders look to become kings of New York

Week 10 puts the Las Vegas Raiders on primetime with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets where the Raiders have a chance to pull off the New York sweep in consecutive weeks. This also means we’re officially in the back half of our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition, so the stakes rise with each game!

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders as slight home underdogs this weekend, so Antonio Pierce will be looking to pull off an upset to stay undefeated as an NFL head coach. For a few other notable matchups, DraftKings also has the Los Angeles Chargers as home dogs against the Detroit Lions and the same with the Jacksonville Jaguars who host the San Francisco 49ers.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 9.

Bill Williamson 93-43 (68%) Ray Aspuria 80-42 (66%) Matt Holder 82-54 (60%)

Well, I appear to have dug myself into a giant hole that I don’t think I’ll be able to get out of. A pedestrian 8-6 performance last week simply isn’t good enough and was the worst showing of our writers by two picks as Ray went 10-4 and Bill is on an amazing hot streak. A week after picking 12 winners, Bill did it again with a 12-2 outing that ranks ninth among all of Tallysight’s analysts! He’s starting to run away with the competition and has a good chance to crack triple digits this week.

Community Standings

1. Chrome&Onyx 90-46

t2. 21Lefty21 89-47

t2. Sci-Town MA Raiders 89-47

t2. Duckman82 89-47

t2. Dirty Harry 89-47

t2. Autumn Wind 89-47

t7. RaiderRich25 88-48

t7. Running With the Night 88-48

t7. Edgaredm08 88-48

t7. Wjdb#1972 88-48

t7. RaiderFan 88-48

t7. Alaskan Raida 88-48

t7. uncleRaider 88-48

t7. Tyrone Wheatleys Mom 88-48

t7. Knoxian 88-48

Week 9 Top Pickers

1. RaiderRich25 12-2

t2. ndraiderfan 11-3

t2. 21Lefty21 11-3

t2. Running With the Night 11-3

t2. Edgaredm08 11-3

t2. Sci-Town MA Raiders 11-3

t2. Duckman82 11-3

t2. Just Win Baby 11-3

RaiderRich25 gets this week’s big shoutout for being the top picker within the community and earning a spot on the leaderboard! You guys crushed it again as a whole with the eight people above getting at least 11 correct picks and 12 people had 10 winners while 18 had nine.

Chrome&Onyx is still our community leader, however, the rest of the group is catching up as we now have five pickers within one game of him/her and nine within two games! That raises the stakes as the competition is clearly heating up with nine weeks to go in the regular season.

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!