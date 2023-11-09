Panthers-Bears TNF: Open thread and gambling picks

Current Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was an integral piece in an offseason trade that allowed the Carolina Panthers to move up to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and select quarterback Bryce Young. In the Week 10 edition of Thursday Night Football, Moore gets to show his old team what they’re missing as the Bears host the Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will air on Amazon Prime. For my gambling folks, DraftKings Sportsbook has lines and prop bets available for tonight’s action as the spread, total and moneylines are listed below.

Spread: CHI -3.5

O/U: 38

CHI ML: -166

CAR ML: +140

Bare with me here for the injury report as both teams have some long ones this week.

For the Bears, running back Khari Blasingame (concussion), offensive lineman Nate Davis (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) and defensive back Terell Smith (illness) have all been ruled out. Quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is listed as doubtful, but all signs are pointing toward him being out and Tyson Bagent getting another start. Defensive back Josh Blackwell (hamstring), running back Khalil Herbert (ankle), and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) are questionable. However, Herbert is not expected to player, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Panthers also have several players out tonight; linebacker Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder). Wide receiver DJ Chark (elbow) is doubtful while linebacker Marquis Haynes (back), and safeties Xavier Woods (thigh) and Vonn Bell (quadriceps) are questionable.

According to The Weather Channel, it will be about 46 degrees with eight mph winds and a zero percent chance of rain in Chicago around game time.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.