Silver Minings: Raiders projected to be one of most valuable sports franchises by 2030

You know all of those claims that Mark Davis doesn’t have much money?

Yeah, don’t believe them.

A recent study conducted by OLBG.com, projects Davis’ Las Vegas Raiders to be the seventh most valuable sports franchise in the world by 2030. The projection is that the Raiders will have an annual revenue of $722 million in seven years. That is a 28 percent raise from the franchise’s current yearly revenue projection.

The study projects the Raiders to be the fourth most valuable NFL team in 2030, ranked behind the Dallas Cowboys (No. 1), Los Angeles Rams (No. 3) and New England Patriots (No. 4).

It’s remarkable because, of course, when the team was based in Oakland, they usually ranked at the bottom of the NFL in terms of value. But that’s what the move to Las Vegas and into Allegiant Stadium has done for the value of Davis’ team.

Now, he has to find a way to translate it into more on-field success.

In other Raiders links: