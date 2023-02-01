Tom Brady retires, former Patriots and Bucs QB will not be a Raider

Tom Brady, the greatest and most accomplished player in NFL history, has announced his retirement from the league.

After retiring and coming back last winter, Brady made it clear in an emotional Twitter video posted early Wednesday morning that he is leaving the playing field for good, at the age of 45 and with seven Super Bowl rings in an unforgettable 23-season career.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

While the NFL world celebrates Brady’s retirement, the news is being felt greatly at the Las Vegas Raiders’ headquarters. It has been reported by multiple outlets that Brady was the Raiders’ top plan to answer their quarterback question in 2023.

The team will either trade or release Derek Carr after a nine-year tenure as the team’s starting quarterback. The interest in Brady, who would have been a free agent this offseason, was spurred by his long, successful working relationship with Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels in New England. Also, Raiders’ owner Mark Davis wanted Brady when he was a free agent three years ago.

Now, Las Vegas has to pivot its quarterback plans.

However, the Raiders may have had to pivot anyway if Brady continued to play. ESPN reported on Wednesday that his only two options were staying in Tampa Bay or retiring.