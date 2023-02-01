How Tom Brady’s retirement impacts the Raiders

Now that Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders are forced to adjust their wish list as they look to move on from Derek Carr at quarterback,

It has been reported by several outlets that Brady was the team’s No. 1 choice this offseason as it pivots away from Carr after nine seasons as the starter. Brady was slated to be a free agent in 2023. Of course, Las Vegas’ interest was predictable. Brady and Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels enjoyed major success together with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas owner Mark Davis wanted to sign Brady in free agency three years ago when he left the Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, Brady’s early-morning bombshell on Wednesday likely caused some pain for McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler, who was also in New England with The GOAT. I get why the Raiders would be interested in Brady.

But it’s been my stance all offseason that signing Brady wouldn’t be the team’s best option. While I have great admiration for Brady I think his retirement is good news for the Raiders.

Why?

He’s going to be 46 in August and he showed signs of slippage in 2022. Plus, the fact that he has decided to walk away tells you everything you need to know about this great competitor. He’s done. He knows it and that’s why he said he’s gone for good. He ended his short retirement in 2022 because he felt like he had another year in him. He clearly doesn’t feel that way anymore.

So, it just wasn’t going to work this year. Therefore, Brady saved the Raiders from making a poor decision and thus, pushing back their overall team development even further.

Had Brady come to Las Vegas and the Raiders faltered, it probably would have meant the end of McDaniels and Ziegler with the team. In a way, Brady’s decision may have saved the Raiders’ brass from itself.

Now, it must pivot to other choices. So, with Brady no longer an option, who will be the Raider’s next quarterback?

Here is a list of potential options:

Jimmy Garoppolo

Mac Jones

Jacoby Brissett

Aaron Rodgers

Lamar Jackson

Jarret Stidham

Baker Mayfield

Drafting a rookie.

The top draft prospects are Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Anthony Richardson (Florida). The Raiders have the No. 7 overall pick.

The fact that Raiders had Brady at the top of their list shows they would like a veteran. So, that could push Rodgers to the top of the list. He will be 40 this season and like Brady would have been, he’d be a short-term answer. But surely all involved would be interested in a Rodgers-Davante Adams reunion.

But he wouldn’t be cheap and the Raiders would likely have to get him in a trade with Green Bay. There are question marks with all of these options and some may not become available at all.

Right now, I’d think the most likely options are Rodgers, Garoppolo, Brissett, Stidham and the draft, in no particular order. While Brady may not have been a great option for the Raiders, the ultimate question of the offseason is still very much a work in progress.