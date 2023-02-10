Reviewing your comments on go-to Super Bowl party needs

The greatest party day of the year is two days away — Super Bowl Sunday.
Our Tuesday community question this week was what is your Super Bowl p[arty must-have. We had great answers and you folks can clearly party.
Here are some of your responses:
AAA54 wrote:
Buffalo Chicken dip with Frank’s Hit Sauce
The3rdMacManusBrother wrote:
Don’t really do parties or anything huge for the SB. But if it’s nice out I like to smoke some ribs or a whole chicken or make cheese steaks on the griddle.
KilluminatiRaider wrote:
Carne asada con cerveza.
RaiderDieHard92 wrote:
Nacho bar, wings, stuffed mushrooms, chips with various dips, charcuterie - good to go.
Bug68 wrote:
Pizza
Vegetables with onion dip
Chips and Salsa
And the most important game of the day: PUPPY BOWL
Mal Davis wrote:
Nachos!
Lessoffensivedefense wrote:
I used to have a small super bowl party every year and would get a Panda Express Catered/party pack so Chinese food along with the usual snacks. I can’t remember the last super bowl I watched now. The giants beating the pats both times were great but I stopped watching soon after when the raiders were out.
Beerdevil wrote:
Beer, obviously! This is one thing Carr haters and Carr supporters can agree on.
Loading comments...