Holder’s Handful: Josh Jacobs contract updates, Derek Carr visits Saints, mailbag and more!

After a brief hiatus, I’m back on the mic this week to go over all of the news you need to know about when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Super Bowl is on Sunday, the Raiders are in full offseason mode as Josh Jacobs has been talking about his contract situation — specifically playing under the franchise tag — and Derek Carr visited with the New Orleans Saints this week.

I made sure to cover all of that, any other Raiders news and, of course, answer your mailbag questions on this week's Holder's Handful podcast.

Topics Discussed:

Scott Turner hired as Las Vegas’ passing game coordinator

Offensive lineman Justin Murray and wide receiver Tyler Johnson sign reserve/future contracts

Jacobs contract updates

Carr headed to the Big Easy?

Raiders fire three scouts, including former fullback Zach Crockett

General manager Dave Ziegler praises defensive coordinator Patrick Graham

Raiders valuation projected to skyrocket

Howie Long wins the Pat Summerall award

NFL Draft hypothetical, Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright or Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey?

Players Saints could trade

& more!

