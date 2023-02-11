Silver Minings: Super Bow predictions

It’s time for our final NFL game of the season as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet Sunday in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT.

As we have done all season, we want to know your prediction for the game. Please them put in our comment section.

We will start out.

Full disclosure: At the beginning of the season, I picked the Chiefs to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (yikes) in the Super Bowl. When the playoffs started, I pivoted to the San Francisco 49ers over the Chiefs.

With me having the Chiefs playing in this game, all along, I’m going with them winning this game:

Chiefs 27, Eagles 23.

I know you’re all rooting for the Eagles to flush the Raiders’ AFC West rival. But for your prediction, play with your head not your heart. We’re looking for honest predictions. Thanks for playing along.

