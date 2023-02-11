It’s been one heck of a journey but we’ve reached the end of our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em Challenge for this season with the Super Bowl on Sunday. Thank you all for participating. This is one of my favorite columns to write every week because I get to interact and compete with other Las Vegas Raiders fans and it shows how strong our community is!

I also want to thank DraftKings Sportsbook and Tallysight for supporting our challenge as this wouldn’t be possible without them. So, for one last time for this season, head over to DraftKings as they have the Kansas City Chiefs as slight underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as plenty of prop bets and Super Bowl specials for the big game.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standings for the pick’em challenge after 283 contests:

Matt Holder 182-99-2 (64%) Bill Williamson 164-97-1 (62%) Ray Aspuria 173-107-2 (61%)

Playoff-only rankings:

Bill Williamson 8-4 (67%) Matt Holder 5-7 (41%) Ray Aspuria 5-7 (41%)

Bill was the winner among the writers during the Conference Championships by getting literally one of the two games right. The postseason has certainly been a humbling experience for Ray and me as we both will finish below .500 in the playoffs. Bill is sitting strong though so maybe I should just copy his Super Bowl pick...

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 188-93

2. RaiderFan 183-98

3. Jeepraider 180-101

4. Bodega Bay Raider 178-103

t5. torindorn4life 177-104

t5. RaiderRich25 177-104

t7. Trashman 176-105

t7. TommyRaider 176-105

9. Unreliable Narrator 175-106

t10. warchant 174-107

t10. dafe2cat 174-107

t10. DC TO DA TOUCHDOWN!!! 174-107

Championship Round Top Pickers

— Bagdad 2-0

— Bodega Bay Raider 2-0

— Maeorn 2-0

— Da r8dazzz Idaho 2-0

— PlumberSoCal 2-0

Da r8dazzz Idaho cannot be stopped! Once again, Idaho lands on the top pickers list and has run away with the competition. Also, a big shoutout to Bodega Bay Raider for going 2-0 and taking over sole possession of fourth place in the community standings.

For the most part, all the spots on the podium are accounted for, however, RaiderFan and I are in a battle for second. If I win and he/she loses this weekend, then the two of us will tie for the silver medal. Otherwise, I’ll have to settle for the bronze.

Make sure to get your picks in this week and may your picks be good!