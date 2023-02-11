SB Nation Reacts: 47 percent of fans think Patrick Mahomes will win Super Bowl MVP.

The Super Bowl festivities have been taking place all week. Sunday, the focus turns to the football game where the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, for a championship.

All season these were the two front-runners for the matchup. The Eagles are 16-1 with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback and have the best pass defense in football. They were the third team in league history to finish with 70 sacks with four players over 11 in 2022.

The Chiefs are the best offense in football after losing Tyreek Hill, but they didn't lose Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was named NFL MVP for the second time in five seasons and can add another Super Bowl MVP in the same time frame.

SB Nation Reacts asked fans who would win Super Bowl MVP. 47% of fans believe Patrick Mahomes will be the Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts a close second, and there is always a good chance it goes to the winning quarterback. The former Texas Tech quarterback has the experience, but his ankle might allow Hurts to creep up to the podium facing this defensive line.

