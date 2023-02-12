Chiefs vs. Eagles: How to watch Super Bowl, game time, streaming and more

It is here, Super Bowl Sunday, the final game of the 2022-23 NFL season.

It’s the hated Kansas City Chiefs against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Below is all you need to know on how to enjoy the big game and all the exciting events surrounding it.

Just to recap, here’s my prediction: Kansas City 27, Philadelphia 23.

So, expect an Eagles’ victory ...

Game info:

Records: The Chiefs are 16-3, the Eagles are 16-3.

TV Schedule

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX, FOX Sports, FOX Deportes

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olson, Eric Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike Peraira.

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona,

Radio: Westwood One Sports, SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88.

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Weather: It’s always nice in State Farm Stadium.

Betting: Eagles -1.5, 51 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Super Bowl team Blogs: Arrowhead Pride.

Super Bowl team Blogs: Bleeding Green Nation.