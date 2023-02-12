Silver Minings: Drew Brees sees the Saints trading for Derek Carr as mutually beneficial

The Las Vegas Raiders are reaching the final days for deciding on Derek Carr. Whether by trade or release, Carr will no longer be a Raider by February 15th.

A trade is possible, but the former Fresno State quarterback contract has made it difficult. He has a no-trade clause and ultimately makes the final decision on where he lands. His only visit was with the New Orleans Saints, whose head coach Dennis Allen helped draft Carr in 2014.

Drew Brees leaving the Saints has left a hole for them at the quarterback position. The future Hall of Famer left a legacy in New Orleans that will be hard to replace. Brees believes Carr will be a good fit for the Saints, giving his thoughts during an interview with the Spun's Chris Rosvogolou.

“I think highly of Derek Carr. I’ve always been impressed with the system he ran and his command of the system. Unfortunately, he had a couple of big games against us. He’s been a part of a tough situation with the Raiders over the last few years. It felt like just about every bad thing that could happen would happen to those guys. He caught the brunt of that – unfairly so, in my opinion. Look, I think it’d be a great thing for Derek Carr and a great thing for the Saints. We’ll see how it plays out, but this is that time of the year where you see that (quarterback) shuffle happening.”

The Raiders' front office has three days to get a deal done, or Carr hits the open market. Can the Raiders get the trade done with the Saints?

In other Raiders links:

Darren Waller thinks Kelce is the G.O.A.T.: Raiders tight end has high praise for his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart.

Raiders take a QB in PFN mock draft: Raiders select a quarterback in the pro football network mock draft.