Raiders’ competition for Aaron Rodgers

When the Las Vegas Raiders’ Tom Brady pursuit suddenly ended when he retired, attention turned to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could be traded.

The Raiders’ interest in Rodgers makes sense. He likely is the best option for short-term success and Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams — who played eight seasons with Rodgers and remains close with him — wants his old quarterback in Las Vegas.

But if the Packers do trade Rodgers, there will be interest from around the NFL. Let’s look at some of the other teams that may be interested in acquiring Rodgers. Let’s take a look:

Carolina Panthers:

New Panthers’ coach Frank Reich is a former NFL quarterback and players love playing for him. Adding a veteran like Rodgers, would be a big boost for a young team. But the Packers may not want to send Rodgers to an NFC team.

Green Bay Packers:

There is no guarantee that the Packers will move on from Rodgers. the Packers and Rodgers have played this song in the past and he’s still there. He could always return to Lombardi Avenue.

New York Jets:

Other than the Raiders, this might be the most likely landing spot for Rodgers and they reportedly are already interested.

The New York #Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay #Packers, per sources. A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2023

The Jets are an AFC team and their new offensive coordinator is Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with Rodgers in Green Bay. They had an excellent relationship. The Jets are a veteran quarterback away from being a contender. This could be a fit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers need a quarterback after Brady’s retirement and adding another future Hall of Famer would appeal to the Buccaneers, who won a weak NFC South with an 8-9 record. If the Packers would be willing to deal him to Tampa Bay this could be a fit.

Tennessee Titans:

This is another AFC team that may think it can contend with Rodgers at quarterback. The Titans could be a legitimate playoff team with Rodgers and I could see them having interest.