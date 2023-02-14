Silver Minings: Davante Adams was major touchdown force in 2022

Davante Adams was advertised in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The superstar wide receiver instantly became the Raiders’ primary receiving weapon. Adams, acquired in a trade last March with the Green Bay Packers, had 14 touchdown catches in 2022. It was his second-highest touchdown reception total of his career as he had 18 touchdown grabs in 2020 in 16 games.

According to a recent tweet by Football Perspective, Adams caught 50 percent of Las Vegas’ touchdown passes in 2022. That percentage led the NFL.

Davante Adams had 50% of all Raiders receiving touchdowns this year.



Amari Cooper had 47% of all Browns receiving TDs.



A.J. Brown (44%) and D.J. Moore (43%) were the only other receiver over 40%. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 12, 2023

Derek Carr threw 24 touchdowns and Jarret Stidham threw four touchdowns. Adams caught exactly 50 percent of both quarterback’s touchdown passes. He had 12 of Carr’s TDs and two of Stidham’s.

We don’t know who will be Las Vegas’ quarterback in 2023, but be sure, Adams will again be the focal point of the passing game.

