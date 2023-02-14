An end of an era: Derek Carr is now officially a former Raider

Derek Carr was officially released by the Las Vegas Raiders’ on Tuesday. Now that he is officially no longer with the team, let’s look at Carr’s career with the Raiders:

When did it begin:

Carr was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, No. 36 overall on May 9, 2014 out of Fresno State.

How he became the starter:

The Raiders traded for Matt Schaub in a deal with the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in March 2014. The plan was for Schaub to be the starter for that season. But Carr was excellent in the preseason and stole the job. He never gave it up. He was the starter for nine seasons with the Raiders.

Regular-season record:

The Raiders went 63-83 in Carr’s tenure. Their best season was a 12-4 campaign in 2016. Their worst season was 3-13 in his rookie season. Carr was part of two teams that won double-digit games and was part of four teams that lost double-digit games, including a 6-11 season in 2022, which sealed the end of his Raiders’ career.

Playoff history:

The Raiders advanced to the AFC playoffs twice in Carr’s nine seasons, both times as a Wild Card team. The Raiders did not win a postseason game in Carr’s tenure. He was injured in the 2016 playoffs and missed their one game. He played in one playoff game, a January 2022 loss at Cincinnati.

Coaches:

Carr had six head coaches with the Raiders. They were Dennis Allen (2014), Tony Sparano (2014), Jack Del Rio (2015-17), Jon Gruden (2018-21), Rich Bisaccia (2021) and Josh McDaniels (2022).

Stats:

Carr had a poor final season for the Raiders and he was benched after 15 games, signaling the end of his Raiders’ tenure. He threw for 3,522 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He has completed just 60.8 percent of his passes.

In the end, Carr is the team’s all-time leader in passing yardage with 35,222 yards. His career completion percentage is 64.6 percent, he has thrown 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions, including his final pass as a Raider at Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve.