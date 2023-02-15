Silver Minings: CJ Stroud hints at wanting to play with Davante Adams

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have officially moved on from nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr, it’s time to start thinking about who would look good under center in Silver and Black. If the Raiders opt to turn to the NFL Draft for their next quarterback, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud will be one of their top options.

During an interview with the Boardroom, Stroud was asked what NFL wide receiver he would love to team up with, and he responded:

“Ah man, this almost got me in trouble earlier. Uhhh, I don’t want to stir up the pot. Retired receivers, I’m going Chad Ochocinco. Routes! If you know anything about who Ochocinco loves, that’ll give you your answer. So if you watch Ochcocino, who his favorite route-runner is in the league, that’s who I would like to throw to.”

While we’ll likely never know for sure, the Ohio State product is presumptively talking about Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Following the breadcrumbs that Stroud dropped, Ochocinco has raved about Adams’ route running several times. Ochocinco posted a video of himself crying after watching tape of Adams running routes when he was still with the packers. This summer, the legendary wideout was moved to tears again by the video below.

So, it certainly seems like Stroud is subtly trying to say he’d like to team up with the All-Pro wideout next season. Hard to blame him, I’m sure just about every quarterback does, especially a rookie.

Whether or not the Raiders are able to make the Buckeye’s dream come true could be a different story. A few mock drafts have sent Stroud to Las Vegas, however, the general consensus seems to be that he won’t make it past the Indianapolis Colts/the fourth pick overall.

In other words, general manager Dave Ziegler will likely have to do some wheeling and dealing to make this pairing happen.

