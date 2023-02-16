Silver Minings: Raiders take Will Levis in ESPN mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a quarterback, which will be the main priority this offseason. Building the rest of the roster is essential, but a signal caller needs to be established in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers rumors are heating up with the connection to Davante Adams. Another option is drafting a quarterback at seven in the upcoming NFL draft.

Todd McShay of ESPN believes the same. He has the Raiders taking Will Levis out of Kentucky to become the Raiders quarterback of the future.

The Derek Carr era is over, and Tom Brady is no longer an option after he retired this month. Las Vegas will explore other available veterans, but Levis would fit in nicely. He has a huge arm to drive the ball downfield to Davante Adams, and at 232 pounds, he is a strong runner on designed rushes and scrambles. Levis has experience with pro-style concepts, too, and his ceiling is sky high. But can coach Josh McDaniels clean up Levis’ turnovers (23 interceptions over the past two years) and maximize his traits? That will be the biggest question for the team that ultimately picks Levis. If the Raiders can iron out those issues, they might have a long-term solve to help them compete in the AFC West with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Levis is a player who can move and has the build that McDaniels likes in his QBs. Three of the draft picks last year were from the SEC, proving the conference holds weight with the front office. It will be interesting to see how it turns out.

In other Raiders links

Las Vegas Raiders Team Up with MGM To Tackle Hunger Problem: The Las Vegas Raiders and MGM teamed up to help families in Southern Nevada fight hunger.

Chad Reuter's three-round mock draft: NFL's main website has a new three-round mock draft.

NFL overhaul tiers: Stacking all 32 teams from contenders to rebuilds.