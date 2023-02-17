Holder’s Handful: Raiders release Derek Carr, CJ Stroud hints at pairing up with Davante Adams, news, mailbag & more!

In what was a relatively quiet week for the rest of the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders managed to make a few headlines. The Raiders officially released Derek Carr, while Ohio State’s CJ Stroud hints at wanting to play with Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs gives his stamp of approval on Aaron Rodgers and the team made a coaching hire.

If you'd like to have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

End of an era, Carr is officially no longer a Raider and a free agent

Stroud drops hints at what wide receiver he’d like to throw to

Jacobs weighs in on the quarterback situation

Matt Lombardi joins his brother, Mick, on Las Vegas’ staff

Why the Raiders would want Rodgers

Expectations for Dave Ziegler in free agency and the NFL Draft

How far can Byrce Young slide?

Addressing the offensive line

Free agent wide receiver options if Mack Hollins moves on

& more!

