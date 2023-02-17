Raiders fans don’t like cold weather games

Even with the team moving so much over the decades, Raiders fans have been blessed with relatively warm climates for home games (and downright sweltering now they’re in Las Vegas).

On Tuesday, we asked what do you think the best football weather is — and the response wasn’t even close. This California-based fanbase does not like cold weather football! And looking back at the Raiders’ history in notoriously-cold football games, it’s easy to see why. In 1993, the Raiders played the Packers in Green Bay when it was 0 degrees with a wind chill of -20. The then-Los Angeles Raiders lost 28-0. The following month, the Raiders played the Buffalo Bills with a whopping -32 wind chill and lost 29-23.

Sadly, we’ll never forget the Tuck Rule game against the Patriots in January 2002, which was also dubbed the Snow Bowl because snow blanketed the field throughout the game. Yes, of course we lost that one.

Needless to say, all our commenters said they prefer warm or moderate weather instead of those ridiculous winter games.

Lessoffensivedefense:

Cold weather has sure been bad for us for a decade or four.

Drray:

60 degrees overcast with slightly muddy field minimal humidity.

While others prefer to watch at home, where it’s always the perfect tempertature.

GoVegas4048: