Silver Minings: Derek Carr will visit with the Jets this weekend

The Las Vegas Raiders ended the Derek Carr Wednesday with the announcement of his release. They could not find a trade partner for the quarterback before the guaranteed money kicked in.

Carr is now in search of a new team and begins to take visits with suitors. He already had a free-agent visit with the New Orleans Saints. The next one is with the New York Jets, where the former Fresno State quarterback is headed this weekend.

Derek Carr will visit the Jets this weekend, per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/Ocdj2iA3vf — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 17, 2023

Jets fans are desperate for a quarterback after the Zach Wilson debacle ruined their season. Robert Salah features a strong defense led by Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Gardner tweeted interest in Carr, mentioning a conversation at the Pro Bowl.

This won't be Carr's only visit with other teams unless the Jets make a great impression. Aaron Rodgers also has their attention, and they could wait to see if that is a possibility.

