Silver Minings: Derek Carr was awful in the red zone

Remember how the addition of star wide receiver Davante Adams was was supposed to help Las Vegas Raiders outgoing quarterback Derek Carr in the red zone in 2022?

Remember when the hiring of head coach, and supposed offensive guru, Josh McDaniels was supposed to help Carr as well?

Yeah, that was cool.

Yet, the season came around and Carr continued to be dreadful inside the opponent’s 20-yard line like he was for large chunks of his career with the Raiders. According to a recent tweet by the Associated Press, Carr was dead last among 33 qualifying NFL quarterbacks in 2022 in red zone pass rating at 74.6. Plus, it was the worst in the league since 2020.

Derek Carr finished the season last among 33 qualifiers in red zone passer rating at 74.6. That’s lowest in NFL since 2020 #Raiders — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 10, 2023

There are many reasons why Carr’s time in Las Vegas is coming to an end, but his poor production in the red zone is chief among them.

