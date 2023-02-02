Derek Carr trade: SB Nation swap

The Las Vegas Raiders could trade quarterback Derek Carr within the next couple of weeks.

So, the trade may be blowing soon. We thought we put ourselves in the shoes of the Raiders’ brass and other decision makers around the NFL.

So, we opened up the trade talks with other SB Nation sites, inviting trade offers for Carr. We received three others. Here they are:

From Battle Red Blog:

Houston Texans get Carr and Raiders’ 2023 seventh-round pick.

Raiders get 2023 third round pick, 2023 sixth-round pick and 2024 conditional third-round pick that turns into a second in 2024 if Carr plays 70 percent of the the offensive snaps in 2023.

From The Falcoholic

Atlanta Falcons get Carr.

Raiders get 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

From Gang Green Nation:

New York Jets get Carr

Raiders get 2023 third-round pick and 2024 second round pick.

The accepted deal:

We took the Texans’ offer. Why? The overall value. The Raiders would get two picks this year and likely a second round-pick next year. If Carr stays healthy, his play time will easily trigger the second-round pick. It’s the best projected value, beating out the Jets’ offer. Plus, all the picks will likely be higher in each round.

Of course, Carr would have to accept a trade because of his no-trade offer. He might be intrigued by Texans’ new coaching staff, the influx of draft picks and the fact that he grew up around the Texans when his older brother was the team’s quarterback.

We’re not saying the Raiders and Texans will execute a trade, but in this SB Nation exercise, it’s the deal that made the most sense.