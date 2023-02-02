 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders polls: Tom Brady aftermath

We have 2 polls for you to take as the Raiders must pivot away from a Brady pursuit

By Bill Williamson
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders’ early offseason plans took a sudden twist Wednesday when expected free-agent target Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after seven Super Bowl rings and 23 seasons.

It had been reported that the Raiders will making Brady their top quarterback option in an attempt to move away from the nine-season Derek Carr era at quarterback at franchise.

Now that Brady is off the board, we have two poll questions to ask this community.

First, we want to know how you feel about the Brady news. Is it good or bad for the Raiders.

Poll

Is Tom Brady retiring a bad thing for Raiders?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Then, we want to know who you think the Raiders should turn to now that Brady is no longer available. The options are Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Jarrett Stidham, Baker Mayfield or a draft a rookie in the first round.

Please make your choices. Thanks for playing along.

Poll

With Brady out, who should be Raiders’ 2023 starter?

view results
  • 0%
    Aaron Rodgers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lamar Jackson
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mac Jones
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jacoby Brissett
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jarrett Stidham
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Baker Mayfield
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Draft quarterback in 1st round
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

