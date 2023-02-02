Raiders polls: Tom Brady aftermath

The Las Vegas Raiders’ early offseason plans took a sudden twist Wednesday when expected free-agent target Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after seven Super Bowl rings and 23 seasons.

It had been reported that the Raiders will making Brady their top quarterback option in an attempt to move away from the nine-season Derek Carr era at quarterback at franchise.

Now that Brady is off the board, we have two poll questions to ask this community.

First, we want to know how you feel about the Brady news. Is it good or bad for the Raiders.

Is Tom Brady retiring a bad thing for Raiders?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

Vote Now

Then, we want to know who you think the Raiders should turn to now that Brady is no longer available. The options are Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Jarrett Stidham, Baker Mayfield or a draft a rookie in the first round.

Please make your choices. Thanks for playing along.