Raiders 2023 quarterback: Davante Adams kicks Aaron Rodgers’ rumors into high gear

The paint hasn’t even dried on Tom Brady’s retirement and the speculation is about who the Las Vegas Raiders’ next quarterback will be and the pivot may be to another future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Aaron Rodgers. We’ve all known that’s a possibility, but what’s noteworthy here is the person who is fueling that speculation — Davante Adams.

Yep, the same guy who played (and starred) with Rodgers for eight seasons and he was traded to be the centerpiece of the Las Vegas’ offense last year. Hours after Brady’s retirement, Adams hosted a question and answer session on Twitter. Check this out:

This doesn’t mean Rodgers is coming to Las Vegas. But it does mean Adams wants it. It’s no surprise since the two were close and Adams’ departure from Green Bay had nothing to do with Rodgers.

Of course, one of the reasons that Adams wanted to come to Las Vegas was because he could play again with close friend and college teammate Derek Carr. However, the Raiders and Carr are parting ways.

So, if the Raiders can replace Carr with Rodgers, that would very much satisfy Adams.

Rodgers, 39, would likely have to be acquired via a trade with Green Bay. The Raiders reportedly had Brady at the top of their list and now Rodgers may take that slot. It’s clear their top player would be on board with that plan.