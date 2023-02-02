 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How To watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Davante Adams, Derek Carr, A.J Cole, Maxx Crosby will represent hometown Raiders in new-look Pro Bowl

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
Josh Jacobs, Derek Carr
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Five Las Vegas Raiders will participate in the NFL’s new-look Pro Bowl activities, beginning Thursday.

There will skill games Thursday at the Raiders’ facility that includes dodgeball, a precision passing contest. Then, there is a flag football game between AFC and NFC stars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday among other events such as Kick Tac Toe. The five Raiders participating are wide receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter A.J. Cole and running back Josh Jacobs.

Most of these players are participating in the skill games Thursday, including Carr who is likely making his final appearance as a Raider weekend. Wednesday, in a practice, he was reportedly not wearing Raiders’ gear.

UPDATE (2/2 4:48 p.m.): Carr won the throwing portion of the skills competition and was asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he’s ever been that hot in Las Vegas. “Not that hot, but I guess that’s why I’m leaving,” the franchise’s passing leader responded.

Game info:

TV Schedule

Date: Feb. 2, Feb. 5 2023,

Time: 4 p.m. PT Feb. 2, 12 p.m. PT Feb. 6

Channel: ESPN (Thursday), ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

Announcers: Pro Skills Show: Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, Laura Rutledge.

Pro Bowl Flag Football Games: Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee.

Location: Raiders headquarters, Henderson, Nevada (Thursday), Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (Sunday.

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

  • ESPN+ (Sunday_
  • NFL+ (Sunday)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: DraftKings Sportsbook quarterback precision contest. There are no DraftKings odds for Sunday’s events.

In This Stream

Derek Carr’s departure from the Raiders: All the latest news and rumors

View all 53 stories

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...