NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How To watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Five Las Vegas Raiders will participate in the NFL’s new-look Pro Bowl activities, beginning Thursday.

There will skill games Thursday at the Raiders’ facility that includes dodgeball, a precision passing contest. Then, there is a flag football game between AFC and NFC stars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday among other events such as Kick Tac Toe. The five Raiders participating are wide receiver Davante Adams, quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby, punter A.J. Cole and running back Josh Jacobs.

Most of these players are participating in the skill games Thursday, including Carr who is likely making his final appearance as a Raider weekend. Wednesday, in a practice, he was reportedly not wearing Raiders’ gear.

UPDATE (2/2 4:48 p.m.): Carr won the throwing portion of the skills competition and was asked by ESPN’s Ryan Clark if he’s ever been that hot in Las Vegas. “Not that hot, but I guess that’s why I’m leaving,” the franchise’s passing leader responded.

Derek Carr from the top rope pic.twitter.com/IA4i4FJmpm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 3, 2023

Tonight kicks off @NFL Pro Bowl Games.



A @nflnetwork inside look into what players tell me about the new set up + why you should keep an eye on Derek Carr who is having fun with the irony of being at #Raiders facility for Pro Bowl after already saying his farewell to the team: pic.twitter.com/dVJHsesGvI — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2023

Game info:

TV Schedule

Date: Feb. 2, Feb. 5 2023,

Time: 4 p.m. PT Feb. 2, 12 p.m. PT Feb. 6

Channel: ESPN (Thursday), ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

Announcers: Pro Skills Show: Robert Griffin III, Marcus Spears, Laura Rutledge.

Pro Bowl Flag Football Games: Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee.

Location: Raiders headquarters, Henderson, Nevada (Thursday), Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (Sunday.

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

ESPN+ (Sunday_

NFL+ (Sunday)

Weather: It’s always nice inside Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: DraftKings Sportsbook quarterback precision contest. There are no DraftKings odds for Sunday’s events.