Tuesday Community Question: What record do you want to see the Raiders set

They’re meant to be broken, after all

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Raiders logo
Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What team or NFL record would like like to see the Raiders break.

I think it has to be going 20-0.

What do you think?

