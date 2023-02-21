Silver Minings: Raiders get offensive help in CBS Sports’ 2-round mock draft

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching as the combine starts next week, so the mock drafts are flying off the virtual shelves. While free agency will obviously impact what the Las Vegas Raiders end up doing in the draft, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson took a stab at predicting who the Silver and Black might take with their first two picks.

Apparently, Wilson feels that the Raiders are going to swing big and land a few defenders on the open market because he sent two offensive players to Sin City in his recent two-round mock draft.

Round 1 Pick 7

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

“It’s hard to imagine that Jarrett Stidham would be in the team’s long-term plans as a starter,” Wilson wrote. “And with Derek Carr set to be somewhere else in 2023 — and Tom Brady officially-for-now retired — drafting a QB seems to be a high priority. Levis, who definitely looks the part, was plagued by injuries and poor play all fall. That said, NFL teams love how he projects to the next level but he’ll be a controversial talking point in the coming months.

Round 2 Pick 38

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Wilson didn’t provide any analysis of his second-round picks, but below is a snippet from Jones’ scouting report on TheDraftNewtork.com.

Jones is an absolute mauler in the run game. He’s a massive and powerful blocker that blasts open running lanes and he can be overwhelming for opponents in college. Jones engulfs opponents as a run blocker and puts them on skates. He has ideal block temperament, aggression, and tenacity. Jones has exceptional length and he uses it effectively in pass protection where he does well to protect his edges and elongate rush lanes. Jones has the type of power in his hands where he frequently stuns opponents and his hands are not easily displaced. His grip strength is outstanding. Despite not having the most nimble feet, Jones is a patient pass blocker that competes to stay square and is deliberate about working his punch to keep rushers at bay.

Give us your thoughts. How would you feel if the Raiders walked away with Levis and Jones in April?

In other Raiders’ links: