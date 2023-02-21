Raiders 2023 free agency: Keeping Foster Moreau may not be easy

The Las Vegas Raiders have several prospective free agents this year and the franchise tag watch has begun with running back Josh Jacobs.

However, there are some intriguing other free agents and one of them is tight end Foster Moreau. The backup has starting potential and would be the Raiders’ starter if he weren’t playing behind standout Darren Waller, so his market could be strong.

League sources have told Silver and Black Pride the Raiders have strong interest in retaining Moreau. Still, it is not as easy as that. The price will be a factor. If the Raiders give Moreau enough to stay off the open market, they can likely get a deal done before the legal tampering period starts March 13.

If not, Moreau could be gone.

He could be pretty popular on the open market and a team like the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks could be in play among other teams.

Moreau, a fourth-round draft pick out of LSU in 2019, had 33 catches for 420 yards in 2022. Both were career highs. Moreau, who will be 26 in May, had a career-high 54 targets in his first season working in Josh McDaniels’ offense.

McDaniels is surely interested in continuing to develop Moreau into the offense and have him work with a healthy Waller more (he missed eight games due to injury). However, unless the two sides reach what they both believe is a fair deal, Moreau could have played his last down as a Raider.