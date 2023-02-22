Raiders quarterback: Jarrett Stidham in 2023?

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler made some interesting comments in a recent episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast about the team’s quest for a new quarterback.

Ziegler admitted that there is no sure thing the Raiders are going to find their “immediate” starting quarterback this season.

What does that mean? I mean, someone has to be the starter in the 2023 season.

To me, I think it points out that there’s a strong chance it may mean the team will re-sign free agent Jarrett Stidham to be the starter and then draft a quarterback in the early rounds to develop.

Thus, Stidham, who started the final two games last season after being the backup to the now departed Derek Carr, would be a short-term quarterback before the rookie takes over. I’m not saying that is going to be the case, but Ziegler’s comments makes it clear that something like that plan could be a possibility.

I truly think all options are on the table, but Ziegler is preparing for several scenarios.

Ziegler's comments are getting a lot of play, but been saying there's no sure thing #Raiders can upgrade from Carr in 2023. It's Ziegler's job, though, to get it done now. In the NFL, "immediate" matters. Can't be an excuse if it doesn't happen. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) February 21, 2023

Whatever is the case, Ziegler must have a strong plan. Their first year in Las Vegas has been rocky with several questionable moves and comments. The latest comments jibes with that. There needs to be urgency, so finding the “immediate” answer is important,

Related Time is now for Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels to get it together

If it is Stidham’s job this year, he will need to show he can lead the team for a full season. He was terrific in Week 17 against San Francisco and was a tad shaky in the season finale against Kansas City. Stidham was with McDaniels and Ziegler in New England and they traded for him last year.

He’d re-sign with a chance to start. Again, I think all possibilities are on the table, but the Stidham-draft pick combo is certainly in play.