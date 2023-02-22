Raiders offseason: Does Taylor Lewan make sense?

An interesting name has hit the a free agency market who both has deep ties to the Las Vegas Raiders and could fill a pressing need.

Wednesday morning, Taylor Lewan confirmed that the Tennessee Titans have released him. The left tackle was named to three Pro Bowls in nine seasons in Nashville.

I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all. https://t.co/n96Ms4uIsX — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) February 22, 2023

As it relates to the Raiders, Lewan’s guidance counselor and one of his coaches at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona was Las Vegas General Manager Dave Ziegler. Ziegler appeared on the popular Bussin’ With The Boys podcast that Lewan hosts with former Raiders’ linebacker Will Compton in an episode that was released this week.

So, if the Raiders feel there is an on-field fit, Las Vegas would be a natural fit for Lewan who said during the podcast that Ziegler is the GM of “possibly the coolest” organization in the league.

Lewan has been a left tackle and the Raiders need a right tackle. But several players have made the transition to the other side and Lewan would likely be able to make the switch. Lewan, who will be 32 in July, saw his 2022 season end in Week 2 when he tore his ACL.

Injuries have taken a toll on Lewan. He hasn’t played a full season since 2017 and has missed a total of 35 games in the past five seasons and he has admitted injuries could mean he won’t play again,

The Raiders liked the play of right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor in 2022 and he fits their system well. He is a free agent, but he could return and he can also return as a guard. With Ziegler’s ties to Lewan, a possible pairing is worth keeping an eye on. Lewan is now free to sign with any team.