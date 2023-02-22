SB Nation Reacts: 46 percent of fans said the defensive holding call changed the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has come and gone, with the parade happening last week. The Kansas City Chiefs finished with the victory after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with a game-winning field goal.

Patrick Mahomes won the MVP of the game, but it wasn't without controversy. Jalen Hurts put on an epic performance but couldn't get a chance to tie the game. A holding call on James Bradberry gave the Chiefs an easy first down. There was a hold on the play, but many thought they should have let it play out.

We asked fans about the situation that happened in the game. Many people have discussed it on Twitter, especially eagles fans who feel like the game was stolen.

SB Nation Reacts asked fans if they thought the call changed their thoughts on the Super Bowl. 46% of fans agreed that it changed their views on the Super Bowl.

Referees shouldn't decide games, and the fans are with that notion. Hopefully, next year's big game ends with a better outcome.