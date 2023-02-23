Silver Minings: Don’t worry about Davante Adams’ production

When the Las Vegas Raiders suddenly benched Derek Carr with two games remaining, many fans worried how star wide receiver Davante Adams would react.

It was natural. The two have been close friends since they played in college together at Fresno State and Adams stated that he wouldn’t have been traded to the Raiders from the Green Bay Packers last March had it not been for Carr.

Yet, Adams showed didn’t let Carr’s sudden end to his time in Las Vegas affect his play. He was still his ultra productive self in the two games with Jarret Stidham at quarterback. In fact, Adams averaged more catches and yardage with Stidham than with Carr.

Adams averaged 6 catches for 113 yards and 1 TD per game when Stidham started. He averaged 5.9 catches for 86 yards and 0.8 TDs when Carr started. He seemed to do just fine with both #Raiders QBs https://t.co/iNBNFOghKC — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 29, 2023

Yes, it’s a small sample size. But the point is, Adams was an NFL star before he was teammates with Carr in Las Vegas and he will remain one no matter who is the next quarterback in Las Vegas.

