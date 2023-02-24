Raiders poll: How do you want them to find the 2023 quarterback?

We all know the Las Vegas Raiders will be adding a new starting quarterback this offseason as they move away from Derek Carr after he was the team’s starter for the past nine seasons.

The question, of course, is how the Raiders will replace Carr. We want you to play the role of Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and make the call.

There are, of course, three avenues for the Raiders to explore to find their new quarterback:

The draft

A trade

Free agency

There are pros and cons of each way.

The draft is way for the team to find their own player and gives them the chance to find the face of the franchise for the next 12-15 years. But, of course, there is a big bust rate when drafting quarterbacks in the first round and that could set the franchise back for years.

Trades takes away from the roster and both trades and free agency an be expensive. This is a huge decision facing Ziegler and Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels. So, they have to get it right. Help them out and take our poll.